Obituary: John Wayne ‘Smitty’ Smith, 85, Bardstown

John Wayne “Smitty” Smith, 85, of Bardstown, died Saturday, Jan. 20, 2024, at his home. He was born June 1, 1938, in Baltimore. He was a retired bartender.

He was preceded in death by the parents who raised him, Lloyd and Rena Robison; one daughter, Montie Mattingly; one granddaughter, Ebony Mattingly; and two sons-in-law, Tony Stone and Valgene Hayes.

He is survived by his wife, Susan Smith of Bardstown; four daughters, Rosaline Hayes of Fort Lauderdale, Gwendolyn Mattingly, Yolanda Stone and Mary Mattingly, all of Bardstown; one stepdaughter, Christy VanDeventer (David) of Bardstown; one stepson, Jason Lee (Jennifer) of Marion, Ind.; 10 grandchildren; and 11 great-grandchildren.

The funeral is noon Friday, Jan. 26, 2024, at Barlow Funeral Home with burial in Bardstown Cemetery with Bro. Roscoe Linton officiating.

Visitation is 10 a.m. to noon Friday, Jan. 26, 2024, at the funeral home.

Barlow Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.

