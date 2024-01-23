Obituary: Lonnie Joseph Moore, 65, Lebanon

Lonnie Joseph Moore, 65, of Lebanon, died Saturday, Jan. 20, 2024, at Baptist Health Hardin Hospital in Elizabethtown. He was born June 14, 1958, in Lebanon to the late William Joseph Adams and Sarah Alice Bell Moore. He was raised by his aunt, Francis Spalding. He proudly served more than 21 years as an officer for the Lebanon Police Department.

LONNIE JOSEPH MOORE

He was preceded in death by his parents; and stepfather, Norman Moore Sr.

Survivors include his wife, Missy Moore of Lebanon; two daughters, Alison (Joseph) Spalding of Bardstown and Andrea Moore of Louisville; one son, Daylon Moore of Lebanon; one sister, Anita Moore of Lexington; one brother, Norman Moore Jr. of Antioch, Tenn.; one halfbrother, Anthony Bell of Indianapolis; five grandchildren, Breasia Spalding, Alyasia Spalding, Davon Moore, Deshaun Spalding and Anayas Moore; and three great-grandchildren, Anaya, Jazilah, Zyair.

The funeral is 1 p.m. Friday, Jan. 26, 2024, at Bosley Funeral Home with the

Rev. Troy Elmore officiating. Burial is in the Ryder Cemetery.

Visitation is 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Friday, Jan. 26, 2024, at the funeral home.

The Bosley Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.

