Obituary: JoAnn Marie Veith Hughes, 51, Bardstown

JoAnn Marie Veith Hughes, 51, of Bardstown, died Saturday, Jan. 20, 2024, at University of Kentucky Medical Center in Lexington after a long battle with cancer.

JOANN MARIE VEITH HUGHES

She was the beloved wife of Benjamin Hughes and the mother of Wesley, Alexa, and Jeffrey. She was born June 1, 1972, in Washington, DC at Georgetown University Hospital. She proudly served as a registered nurse for more than 25 years. She began her nursing career at Holy Cross Hospital in Silver Spring, Md., and then went to work at Washington Hospital Center in Washington D.C. where she met her husband, Ben.

In 2008, she and her husband decided to move back home to Ben’s home state of Kentucky to raise their three children. They were very quickly welcomed into the opening arms of Bardstown and the St. Joseph Parish.

She was an amazingly faithful woman and absolutely loved the beach, especially Bethany Beach, Del., and Anna Maria Island, Fla.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Ann and Anthony Veith; one sister, Mary Ann Veith Adkins; and one brother, Michael Veith.

She is survived by her husband, Ben Hughes; three children, Wesley Hughes, Alexa Hughes, and Jeffrey Hughes, all of Bardstown; 13 siblings, Tony (Tina) Veith of Mount Airy, Md., Pat Veith of Waukesha, Wisc., Jimmy Veith and Johnny (the late Debby) Veith, both of Rockville, Md., Theresa (Don) Montgomery of Alliance, Ohio, Billy (Lisa) Veith of Kensington, Md., Catherine (Joe) Whalen of Easton, Md., Margaret (Mike) Mahar of Jacksonville, Fla., Danny Veith of Bethany Beach, Del., Barbara Cassidy of Kensington, Md., Bridget (Jamie) Wagner of Ellicott City, Md., Eileen (Steve) Hoefer of Silver Spring, Md., and Susie (John) Lively of Chevy Chase, Md.; and several nieces and nephews.

The Funeral Mass is 11 a.m. Saturday, Jan. 27, 2024, at the Basilica of St. Joseph Proto-Cathedral with burial in the church cemetery.

Visitation is 4-8 p.m. Friday, Jan. 26, 2024, at Barlow Funeral Home with a 7 p.m. Friday prayer service.

In lieu of flowers, and because she was so passionate about Catholic school education, we ask that you consider a donation to either Bethlehem High School or St. Joseph Elementary School.

Barlow Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.

