Obituary: Wilbert Darrell Milburn, 75, Chaplin

Wilbert Darrell Milburn, 75, of Chaplin, died Saturday morning, Jan. 20, 2024, at his home. He was a native of Nelson County. He was born July 22, 1948, to the late Estill and Mary Evelyn Burkhead Milburn. He was a member of the Bloomfield Church of God. He was a retired truck driver and mechanic.

Preceding him in death was his wife, Marilyn Scamahorn Milburn (May 18, 2019); one daughter, Vickie Lynn Milburn (June 4, 1972); and one a brother, Charles Edward Milburn (July 28, 2016).

WILBERT DARRELL MILBURN

He is survived by one daughter, Deborah Lynn Crowe Long (David) of Chaplin; two sisters, Ann Jackson and Helen Yates, both of Bloomfield; two brothers, Jimmie Milburn (Ruthie) and Phillip Milburn, both of Chaplin; three grandchildren, Ashley Crowe, Dereck Crowe (Chelsie) and Joshua Crowe; two great-grandchildren, Cameron Jeffries and Dalton Crowe; and his dog, Gizmo.

The funeral is 2 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 27, 2024, at the Bloomfield Church of God with the Rev. Judy Wilson, officiating. Burial is in the High View Cemetery at Chaplin.

Visitation is 5-8 p.m. Friday, Jan. 26, 2024, and after 9 a.m. Saturday, Jan. 27, 2024, at the Bloomfield Church of God church.

Carey & Son Funeral Home in Springfield is in charge of arrangements.

