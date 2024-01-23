Obituary: Sandra Denise ‘Sandi’ Pulliam, 62, Bardstown

Sandra Denise “Sandi” Pulliam, 62, of Bardstown, died Monday, Jan. 22, 2024, at Flaget Memorial Hospital. She was born on November 14, 1961, in Charleston, W.Va. to the late Denzil Lee and Benita Johnson Bird. She was an employee of the Mago Construction Company. She loved to read, water sports, mow grass and liked to go to thrift shops.

She is survived by two daughters, Sage Lovejoy of Bardstown and Sydnee (William) Dailey of Wichita Falls, Texas; one brother, Darren (Delphine) Bird of Teys Valley, W.Va.; and two grandchildren, Aidan and Connar Dailey.

In following Sandi’s wishes, cremation was chosen and there will be no visitation or services.

The Houghlin Greenwell Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.

