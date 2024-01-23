Obituary: Mark Hughes Compton, 81, New Haven

Mark Hughes Compton, 81, of New Haven, died Sunday, Jan. 21, 2024, at Norton Audubon Hospital in Louisville. He was born Oct. 30, 1942, in Edmonton to the late Marcum and Lucile Hughes Compton.

MARK HUGHES COMPTON

He was a retired Teamster truck driver for Smiths Transfer. He was very involved with Shriners Hospitals for Children, was a member of the Aahmed Grotto where he served as the long-time treasurer. He was a 32nd degree Mason and member of Highland Park Lodge #865 F&AM. He also enjoyed hunting and gardening.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by one grandson, Travis Mark Stromberg.

He is survived by one daughter, Ellen (Chuck) Stromberg of Louisville; one son, Todd (Lisa) Compton of Sellersburg, Ind.; five grandchildren, Christopher (Amanda) Stromberg, Hannah Compton, Clayton Stromberg, Emily Compton and Grant Compton; two great-grandchildren, Addisyn Stromberg and Carter Stromberg; and his special companion of 22 years, Linda Johnson.

Burial is 2 p.m. Central time Friday, Jan. 26, 2024, at the Edmonton Cemetery in Edmonton.

Visitation is 3-7 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 25, 2024, at the Houghlin-Greenwell Funeral Home with a Masonic service at 7 p.m.

The Houghlin-Greenwell Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.

-30-