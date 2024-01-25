Obituary: Ricky Charles Spalding, 67, New Haven

Ricky Charles Spalding, 67, of New Haven, died Saturday, Jan. 20, 2024, at Baptist East Hospital. He was born Oct. 6, 1956, in Bardstown to the late George A. and Mary Margaret Mattingly Spalding. He was a former roofer and was a UK fan. He was a big fan of wrestling and was a former referee for pro wrestling. He was a big fan of race cars and was of the Catholic faith.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by two brothers, Danny Wayne Spalding and Robert Adrian Spalding.

He is survived by two sisters, Wanda Lois Stone and Helen (Doug) Lyvers, both of Bardstown; one brother, Joseph William (Brenda) Spalding of Bardstown; his long-time companion, Donna Burdick of New Haven; and several nieces and nephews.

The family has chosen cremation with a burial at a later date.

The Houghlin-Greenwell Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.

