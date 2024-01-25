Video: School choice discussion w/local superintendents on ‘Bradford & Brooks’￼

NC GAZETTE / WBRT RADIO

STAFF REPORT

Wednesday, Jan. 24, 2024 — Dr. Ryan Clark, superintendent of the Bardstown City Schools, and Wes Bradley, superintendent of the Nelson County Schools, were the studio guests Wednesday, Jan. 24, 2024, of WBRT’s “Bradford & Brooks” to talk about school choice being discussed in the 2024 Kentucky General Assembly.

House Bill 208, if approved, would place a constitutional amendment on the November 2024 ballot that would allow — for the first time — taxpayer dollars to be used to fund private and non-public schools.

Critics say if the amendment is approved, it will drain funding from public schools. Proponents say that parents deserve to have more choices when it comes to educating their children. Running time: ABout 46 minutes.

-30-