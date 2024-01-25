Nelson County Jail Logs — Jan. 22-24, 2024

Editor’s Note: The Nelson County Gazette believes the public has a right to know who has been arrested by local officials and lodged in the Nelson County Jail. The information below is a compiled list of daily booking logs from the jail. The bookings state the person(s) arrested and the charge(s) against them. This information is public record.

Monday, Jan. 22, 2024

Joseph Todd Mattingly, 47, Springfield, operating a motor vehicle under the influence of alcohol/drugs/etc. No bond. Booked at 10 a.m. Monday, Jan. 22, 2024.

Michael Jawn Edwards, 43, Bardstown, possession controlled substance, first-degree (cocaine); tampering with physical evidence; possession of drug paraphernalia; possession of marijuana; failure to appear (2 counts); persistent felony offender, first-degree. Bond total is $30,000 cash. Booked at 11:53 a.m. Monday, Jan. 22, 2024.

Clinton Lewis Cardwell, 32, Louisville, failure to appear. Bond is $485 unsecured. Booked at 12:07 p.m. Monday, Jan. 22, 2024, by the Louisville Metro Police Department.

Steven Eric Brown, 40, Bardstown, probation violation (for felony offense). Bod is $25,000 cash. Booked at 1:58 p.m. Monday, Jan. 22, 2024, by Probation & Parole.

Lanautica Shaniece Thomas, 23, Louisville, no operator license. No bond. Booked at 3:12 p.m. Monday, Jan. 22, 2024.

Jennifer Nicole Akemon, 31, Charlestown, Ind., failure to appear (4 counts). No bond. Booked at 9:01 p.m. Monday, Jan. 22, 2024, by the Nelson County Sheriff’s Office.

Tuesday, Jan. 23, 2024

Edward Geronimo Gonzalez Perez, 19, Bardstown, failure to appear. Bond is $1,152.50 cash. Booked at 9:28 a.m. Tuesday, Jan. 23, 2024, by Probation & Parole.

Elizabeth Nicole Donahue, 35, New Haven, parole violation (for technical violation). No bond. Booked at 9:55 a.m. Tuesday, Jan. 23, 2024, by Probation & Parole.

John Martin Lawrence, 52, Loretto, failure to appear. Bond is $515 cash. Booked at 1:13 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 23, 2024, by the Nelson County Sheriff’s Office.

Jacob Carl McCubbins, 29, Louisville, probation violation (for felony offense). Bond is $5,000 cash. Booked at 2:14 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 23, 2024, by the Washington County Sheriff’s Office.

John Derek Brunhammer, 31, Bardstown, probation violation (for felony offense) Bond is $10,000 cash. Booked at 3:30 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 23, 2024, by the Nelson County Sheriff’s Office.

David Rydale Jenkins, 36, Bardstown, possession controlled substance, first-degree (drug unspecified) (2 counts); promoting contraband, first-degree (2 counts); tampering with physical evidence; possession of drug paraphernalia; speeding, 12 mph over limit. Bond total is $9,797 cash. Booked at 11:10 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 23, 2024, by the Bardstown Police Department.

Wednesday, Jan. 24, 2024

Ashley Joan Hicks, 35, Louisville, probation violation (for felony offense). Bond is $10,000 cash. Booked at 12:47 a.m. Wednesday, Jan. 24, 2024, by the Nelson County Sheriff’s Office.

Crystal Ann Madden, 31, Bardstown, violation of a Kentucky protective order. No bond. Booked at 1:52 a.m. Wednesday, Jan. 24, 2024, by the Bardstown Police Department.

Ashton Michael Rogers, 18, Bardstown, criminal mischief, first-degree; violations of conditions of release; theft of identity of another without consent; criminal possession of a forged instrument, third-degree; possession of drug paraphernalia; possession of marijuana; operating on a suspended license (2 counts); careless driving; no registration plates; terroristic threatening, third-degree. Bond total is $65,000 cash. Booked at 3:18 a.m. Wednesday, Jan. 24, 2024, by the Nelson County Sheriff’s Office.

Mary Nicole James, 30, Louisville, probation violation (for felony offense). Bond is $10,000 cash. Booked at 10 a.m. Wednesday, Jan. 24, 2024, by the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office.

John Michael Brown, 41, Bloomfield, failure to appear. Bond is $180 cash. Booked at 1:28 p.m. Wednesday, Jan. 24, 2024, by the Spencer County Sheriff’s Office.

Randall Scott Sweazy, 58, Bardstown, theft by failure to make required disposition of property, $10,000 or more; theft by failure to make required disposition of property, $1,000 to less than $10,000 value; theft by failure to make required disposition of property. Bond is $200,000 cash. Booked at 2:44 p.m. Wednesday, Jan. 24, 2024, by the Nelson County Sheriff’s Office.

Mathew Aaron Kent, 31, Springfield, failure to appear. Bond is $250 cash. Booked at 3:51 p.m. Wednesday, Jan. 24, 2024, by the Bardstown Police Department.

Joseph Michael Fowler, 32, London, contempt of court. Bond is $600 cash. Booked at 11:33 p.m. Wednesday, Jan. 24, 2024, by the Bardstown Police Department.

