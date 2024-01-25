Obituary: Sharon Elizabeth Sykes, 67, Elizabethtown

Sharon Elizabeth Sykes, 67, of Elizabethtown, died peacefully on the morning of Monday, Jan. 22, 2024, after a brief and valiantly fought battle with cancer.

She was born and raised in Middletown, Ohio. Her amazing dad, Harold Morrison, taught her how to design and build anything and everything, as he was an unbelievable carpenter and engineer. She also inherited a deep love for the water from her dad when he constructed a houseboat inside their basement and backyard. The family spent countless summer days and nights on the lake. She wanted to live on Green River Lake in retirement. It was her happy place. From her wonderful mother, she inherited a beautiful singing voice as well as many other musical talents. She loved to sing. She was always singing.

On Feb. 14, 1997, she finally married her soul mate, Pat Sykes, after a 14-year courtship. She was his everything. He poured his heart and soul into caring for and comforting her until the very end. She adored her daughter, Mary (Nick) Horton of St. George, Utah. She was Mary’s biggest fan and was always the loudest parent at every soccer game and every gymnastics meet (much to Mary’s chagrin). She dedicated her life to ensuring her girl’s happiness. Mary was the center of her universe until her grandsons, Jackson and Xander, were born. She loved her boys fiercely and wanted desperately to watch them grow up.

She will be profoundly missed by everyone whose life she touched.

She was preceded in death by her father, William Harold Morrison (Sept. 7, 2017).

She is survived by her husband, Pat Sykes; one daughter, Mary (Nick) Horton of St. George, Utah; her mother, Charlotte Morrison; two brothers, Bill (Susie) Morrison of Alabama and Ron (Gina) Morrison of North Caroline; and two grandsons, Jackson and Xander.

In keeping with her wishes, cremation was chosen.

The Joseph L. Greenwell Funeral Home in New Haven is in charge of arrangements.

