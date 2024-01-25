Obituary: Perry Rebecca Milby Garrett, 94, Bardstown

Perry Rebecca Milby Garrett, 94, of Bardstown, died peacefully Monday, Jan. 22, 2024. She was born Aug. 8, 1929 in Greensburg. She was a retired teacher for Nelson County Schools. She was a member of University of Kentucky Alumni Association, an alumni member of Alpha Delta Pi sorority, a member of the Nelson County Retired Teachers Association, a volunteer for Flaget Memorial Hospital Auxiliary, a member of Bardstown Optimist Club, and an active member and Elder of First Christian Church (Disciples of Christ) of Bardstown. She had a long and fulfilling career as a biology teacher at Bloomfield and Nelson County High Schools.

She attended Greensburg High School, graduating as Valedictorian with the class of 1947. She continued her education at the University of Kentucky where she met her late husband, Landon. Perry will be remembered for her passion for education, her deep love for her family, and her enduring faith.

She was preceded in death by her husband, George Landon Garrett Jr.; her parents, Clem O’Connell Milby and Christina Marshall Milby of Greensburg; and one brother, O’Connell Milby of Greensburg.

She is survived by five sons: Walter Marshall Garrett (Frandy) of Garner, N.C., William Gregory Garrett (Barb) of Mason, Ohio, George Montague Garrett and Patrick Landon Garrett (Anne A.), both of Nashville, and David Todd Garrett MD (Anne W.) of Lexington; one daughter-in-law, Julie Wilson Garrett of Bardstown;



12 grandchildren, Morgen Garrett-Langerlaan, Jason Garrett, Wilson Garrett, Lindsay Garrett, Joseph Garrett, Emily Garrett Crenshaw, Margaret Garrett Reilly, Daniel Garrett, Perry Garrett Reilly, Henry Garrett, William Garrett and Andrew Garrett; and eight great-grandchildren.

The funeral is noon Friday, Feb. 2, 2024, at the First Christian Church in Bardstown. A graveside service will be held at St. Joseph Cemetery at a later date.

Visitation is 10:30 a.m. to noon Friday, Feb. 2, 2024, at the church.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to First Christian Church of Bardstown.

Barlow Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements

