Obituary: Mary Lula Greenwell Hall, 89, Bardstown

Mary Lula Greenwell Hall, 89, of Bardstown, died Wednesday, Jan. 24, 2024, at Jewish Hospital in Louisville. She was born March 30, 1934, in Greenbrier to the late Benjamin Johnson and Mary Lou Reid Greenwell. She was a former employee of Heaven Hill, Talbott Tavern, Bardstown Laundromat and St. Joseph School Cafeteria. She had a strong Catholic faith and was a member of St. Joseph Catholic Church and the former St. Marks Catholic Church in Greenbrier. She devoted her life to her family and loved spending time with her grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Omer Lee “Curly” Hall; one son, Joseph Daniel Lee “Curly” Hall; two brothers, Anthony Greenwell and Joseph Spencer Greenwell; one sister, Mary Beaulah McLaughlin; one grandson, Stephen Jeremy Peake; and one grandson-in-law, Matthew Ballard.

She is survived by four daughters, Linda (John) Dickerson, Peggy (Billy) Coulter, Phyllis Hall all of Bardstown and Jeanette (Mike) Sidebottom of Boston; one son, David (Gail) Hall, all of Bardstown; 11 grandchildren, Virginia, Angela, Christina, Jessie, Jamie, Jackie Anne, Jacob, Jena, Jordan, Shanna, Krista; 23 great-grandchildren, Sabrina, Kailyn, Marley, A.J., Trashell, Jade, Hunter, Aubree, Kaylyn, Michael, Rayna, Charlie, Nora, Benjamin, Eli, Tripp, Luke, Preslee, Isiah, Heather, Taylor, Megan, and David.

The Mass of Christian Burial is 11 a.m. Tuesday, Jan. 30, 2024, at the Basilica of St. Joseph Proto-Cathedral with the Rev. Jacob Zulu officiating. Burial is in the church cemetery.

Visitation is 2-8 p.m. Monday, Jan. 29, 2024, at the Houghlin-Greenwell Funeral Home with a Monday evening prayer service.

The family requests that expressions of sympathy take the form of contributions to Masses in memory of Mary Lula Greenwell Hall.

The Houghlin-Greenwell Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.

