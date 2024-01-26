Obituary: Patricia ‘Trish’ Collins, 55, Loretto

Patricia “Trish” Collins, 55, of Loretto, left her earthly body on Saturday, Jan. 20, 2024, in the comfort of her home surrounded by the warmth and love of her family.

PATRICIA “TRISH” COLLINS

She was born June 7, 1968, in California before relocating to Florida with her family. She spent her early years loving the salty beaches and sunshine before making her way up to Kentucky, only to fall in love with the glittering snow!



She was a free-spirited, artistic, storytelling, rock & roll lover with the most infectious laughter and a megawatt smile.

She was a wild child at heart and a force of nature! She never met a stranger without open arms and kindness. She was a friend to all. She was a one-of-a-kind rare gem and a true pillar of strength. She never let cancer define her life or dim her positivity and zest for living.

She was a lover of baking, gardening, mother nature, coffee, sunrises, horses, the stars, rock concerts, shopping, Snapchat and most of all, her family. She made every second of each day special and appreciated the little things. She lived her life to the max and danced to the beat of her own drum.

She was a devoted, loyal and nurturing wife to her surviving soulmate, Charles “Chuck” Collins; she was a fun, uplifting, happy-go-lucky best friend and confidant to her daughter, Rachel (Wyatt) Kidd; she was a doting and proud “Nena Nena fo fena” to her pride and joy granddaughter, Emma, whom she spoiled and cherished to no end.

Like she used to say, “Don’t cry when I go, just remember, I’m only a whisper away.”

Following her last wishes, cremation was chosen without a “sad and sappy” funeral. A Celebration of Life party will be set for a later date with her close friends and family in attendance.

-30-