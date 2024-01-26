Nelson County Jail Logs — Thursday, Jan. 25, 2024

Editor’s Note: The Nelson County Gazette believes the public has a right to know who has been arrested by local officials and lodged in the Nelson County Jail. The information below is a compiled list of daily booking logs from the jail. The bookings state the person(s) arrested and the charge(s) against them. This information is public record.

Thursday, Jan. 25, 2024

Justin Lampton Parrott, 29, New Haven, contempt of court; failure to appear; fleeing or evading police, second-degree (on foot); resisting arrest. Bond is $5,000 cash. Booked at 9:50l a.m. Thursday, Jan. 25, 2024, by the Nelson County Sheriff’s Office.

Denver Allen Jones, 26, Louisville, failure to appear. No bond. Booked at 12:04 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 25, 2024, by the Nelson County Sheriff’s Office.

Lillie Grace Hughes, 18, Bardstown, operating a motor vehicle under the influence of alcohol/drugs/etc. No bond. Booked at 12:26 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 25, 2024.

James Marshall Curtsinger, 38, Chaplin, theft by unlawful taking or disposition. No bond. Booked at 1:05 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 25, 2024.

Bobby Joe Barnes Jr., 43, Bardstown, contempt of court. No bond. Booked at 1:36 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 25, 2024.

Dustin Noah Arnold, 42, Louisville, failure to appear. Bond is $1,782.94 cash. Booked at 2:04 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 25, 2024, by the Nelson County Sheriff’s Office.

Matthew David Douglas, 41, New Haven, possession controlled substance, first-degree (methamphetamine); possession of drug paraphernalia; possession of synthetic drugs; prescription controlled substance not in proper container; no insurance; speeding 22 mph over the limit; reckless driving; improper passing. Bond is $9,500 cash. Booked at 3:43 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 25, 2024, by the Nelson County Sheriff’s Office.

Paul Steven LeGrande, 46, New Haven, assault, fourth-degree (domestic violence) minor injury. No bond. Booked at 7:17 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 25, 2024, by the Nelson County Sheriff’s Office.

-30-