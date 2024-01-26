Obituary: Stephen Thomas ‘Stevie’ Edwards, 80, Bloomfield

Stephen Thomas “Stevie” Edwards, 80, of Bloomfield, died Thursday, Jan. 25, 2024, at his home. He was born Sept. 30, 1943, in Versailles to the late Ray and Dorothy Helen Jones Edwards. He was a retired employee of Heaven Hill Distillery and Texas Instruments. He was always a hard worker and instilled a good work ethic in his children. He was a member of Bloomfield Baptist Church, was an avid reader and loved the Kentucky Wildcats. His greatest joy was being a granddad and great-granddad.

STEPHEN THOMAS “STEVE” EDWARDS

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife, Annette Simpson Edwards; an uncle that was like a brother to him, Ronnie Jones.

He is survived by two daughters, Becky (Timmy) Johnson of Bardstown and Stephanie (Barry) Stone of Louisville; one son, Brett (J.J.) Edwards of Louisville; one brother, Donnie (Jeannie) Edwards of North Carolina; an aunt that was like his sister, Lois Carney; five grandchildren, Morgan (Jordon) Sidebottom, Brandy (Desmond) Deadwyler, Tyler Johnson, Zach Edwards and Kevin Stone; and three great-grandchildren, Reese Deadwyler, Eli Sidebottom, and Liam Deadwyler.

The funeral is 1 p.m. Sunday,, Jan. 28, 2024, at the Houghlin Funeral Home in Bloomfield with Bro. Josh Simpson officiating. Cremation will follow the service with burial in Maple Grove Cemetery.

Visitation is 1-6 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 27, 2024, and 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Sunday, Jan. 28, 2024, at the funeral home in Bloomfield.

The Houghlin Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.

-30-