Obituary: Jamie Clayton, 47, Cox’s Creek

Jamie Clayton, 47, of Cox’s Creek, died Wednesday, Jan. 24, 2024, in Bardstown. He was born Aug. 26, 1976, in Louisville. He worked as a tool and dye journeyman for Autokiniton, formally Tower Automotive. He was a 1994 graduate of Nelson County High School. He was a huge sports fan and hunter. He loved coaching and watching his kids play sports. He was an avid supporter of Bethlehem Athletics, a loving husband, father, son, and friend to many, and a member St. Joseph Catholic Church.

JAMIE CLAYTON

He is survived by his wife of 22 years, Kristie Clayton; two children, Kensey Clayton and Canaan Clayton, both of Cox’s Creek; his parents, Phil and Judy Clayton of Bardstown; one sister, Crystal (Jamie) Head of Bardstown; one nephew, Austin Head; one niece, Catherine Head; and several nieces, nephews, aunts, uncles, cousins, and many friends.

The Memorial Mass is 11 a.m. Monday, Jan. 29, 2024, at the Basilica of St. Joseph Proto-Cathedral.

Visitation is noon to 5 p.m. Sunday, Jan. 28, 2024, and 9-10:15 a.m. Monday, Jan. 29, 2024, at Barlow Funeral Home with a 4 p.m. Sunday prayer service.

In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to a memorial fund in memory of Jamie Clayton in care of Barlow Funeral Home.

Barlow Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.

-30-