Nelson County Jail Logs — Friday, Jan. 26, 2024

Editor’s Note: The Nelson County Gazette believes the public has a right to know who has been arrested by local officials and lodged in the Nelson County Jail. The information below is a compiled list of daily booking logs from the jail. The bookings state the person(s) arrested and the charge(s) against them. This information is public record.

Friday, Jan. 26, 2024

Matthew Leon Jolicoeur, 35, Bardstown, contempt of court. No bond. Booked at 10:25 a.m. Friday, Jan. 26, 2024, by the Nelson County Sheriff’s Office.

Thomas Jerome Mudd, 59, Bardstown, failure to appear (3 counts). Bond is $2,5,80.02 cash. Booked at 3:05 p.m. Friday, Jan. 26, 2024, by the Bardstown Police Department.

Daniel Hugo Dopico, 23, Louisville, theft by unlawful taking or disposition, $1,000 to less than $10,000 value. Bond is $9,500 cash. Booked at 4:31 p.m. Friday, Jan. 26, 2024, by the Nelson County Sheriff’s Office.

Roberto Carlos Herrera, 49, Worthville, public intoxication controlled substance, excludes alcohol; possession of synthetic drugs. No bond. Booked at 9:17 p.m. Friday, Jan. 26, 2024, by the Nelson County Sheriff’s Office.

-30-