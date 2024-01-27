Obituary: John Wayne Rizer, 80 Elizabethtown

John Wayne Rizer, 80 of Elizabethtown, died Wednesday, Jan. 24, 2024, at his home. He was born in Louisville to Bessie and Joseph Rizer and was a member of St. James Catholic Church.

He graduated from St. Joseph Preparatory High School in Bardstown and attended Bellarmine College in Louisville. He served in the U.S. Army National Guard during Vietnam and was a member of the National Guard 2nd Howitzer Unit 138 in Bardstown. He worked at Kroger for several years and was a district manager for a wholesale food distributor. He was an avid golfer and had a lengthy and successful career.

He was preceded in death by his parents.

Survivors include two sons, John Rizer Jr. and Joseph (Tina) Rizer; one daughter, Susan Michelle (Lance Shorr) Rizer; two brothers, Michael Cambron Rizer and Lawrence Rizer; and one granddaughter, Emma Sophia Rizer-Shorr.

The funeral is noon Tuesday, Jan. 30, 2024 at St. James Catholic Church in Elizabethtown. Burial is 1:30 p.m. Tuesday in the Kentucky Veterans Cemetery Central in Radcliff.

Visitation is 4-7 p.m. Monday, Jan. 29, 2024, at the Brown Funeral Home in Elizabethtown.

The Brown Funeral Home in Elizabethtown is in charge of arrangements.

-30-