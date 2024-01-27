Obituary: Steven Ray Dones, 70, Boston

Steven Ray Dones, 70, of Boston, died Thursday, Jan. 25, 2024, at Jewish Hospital. He was retired from and was former owner of S & S Backhoe. He was a member of the Hunter’s Cove and, along with hunting and camping, enjoyed golf, his bees, garden, and dogs.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Grover Cleveland and Evelyn Dones; two sisters, Lois Lashley and Jean Back; and four brothers, Junior Dones, Willard Dones, Gerald Dones and Kenny Dones.

He is survived by his loving wife, Janet Kappel Dones; one daughter, Stephanie Dones Kelty (Dane); two sons, Stacey Clark Dones (Danna Clark) and Shawn Dones (Amber); one sister, Geneva Haseldon; one brother, Larry Dones (Nancy); and 10 grandchildren, Marcus, Julia, Reese, Jacob, Heidi, Harlan, Cierra, Zoie, Jayden, and Stella.

The funeral is 11 a.m. Monday, Jan. 29, 2024, at the Rolling Fork Baptist Church with burial in the church cemetery.

Visitation is 3-7 p.m. Sunday, Jan. 28, 2024, at the Joseph L. Greenwell Funeral Home and after 9 a.m. Monday at the church.

The Joseph L. Greenwell Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.

