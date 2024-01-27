Obituary: Frederick Douglas ‘Fred’ Armstrong, 81, Springfield

Frederick Douglas “Fred” Armstrong, 81, of Mackvile Rd., Springfield, died Thursday, Jan. 18, 2024, at his home. He was the former Chief of Police of Springfield.

FREDERICK DOUGLAS “FRED” ARMSTRONG

He is survived by his wife, Harriet Kay Armstong; two daughters, Julie Ellen (Mitchell) Morris of Springfield and Amy Lynn Armstrong of Asheville, N.C.; one sister, Joyce (Jeff) Thompson of Dayton, Ohio; eight grandchildren; and one great-grandchild.

Cremation was chosen. The memorial service is 11 a.m. Wednesday, Jan. 31, 2024, at the River of Life Community Church in Springfield with burial at 1:30 p.m. Wednesday, Jan. 31, 2024, in Cemetery Hill in Springfield.

Visitation is 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Wednesday, Jan. 31, 2024, at the River of Life Community Church.

Memorial contributions are suggested to River of Life Missions.

The Hale-Polin-Robinson Funeral Home in Springfield is in charge of arrangements.

-30-