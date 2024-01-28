Hearing date, location changed for biodigester facility near Dean Watts Park

NC GAZETTE / WBRT RADIO

STAFF REPORT

Sunday, Jan. 28, 2024 — The Nelson County Board of Adjustment meeting is scheduled for 10 a.m. Thursday, Feb. 8, 2024, to consider a conditional use permit to allow placing an anaerobic biodigester plant near Dean Watts Park has been postponed and the location changed.

The board of adjustments meeting has been rescheduled for 5:30 p.m. Wednesday, Feb. 21, 2024, at Samuel’s Hall at the Nelson County Fairgrounds.

Mago, its real estate property company, and Grissan Renewable Energy are seeking a conditional use permit that will allow “Heavy or Hazardous Uses” on the property located east of KY 245 adjacent to Dean Watts Park.

The company seeks to build an anaerobic biodigester plant that will eventually turn distillery slop into a form of biomethane gas, CO2, fertilizer and other byproducts. The technology is currently in use in Europe and other parts of the world.

The hearing for the conditional use is the only item on the evening’s agenda. Members of the public will have an opportunity to speak at the hearing.

