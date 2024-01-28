Obituary: Shannon Richard, 52, Cox’s Creek

Shannon Richard, 52, of Cox Creek, died Friday, Jan. 26, 2024. She was born Aug. 8, 1971, to the late Lowell and Wanda Weird Webb in Louisville. She was of the Christian faith.

SHANNON RICHARD

She leaves to cherish her memory her husband, Robert Len Richard; two daughters, Alyssa Marie Fay Richard and Sierra Richard; one son, James “Jamie” Gooch Jr.; one sister, Tammy Webb; two brothers, Kenneth Webb (Kristen) and Kevin Webb (Judi); three grandchildren, Ericka, Donny, and Tamara; a very special friend, Angel Casey; and a host of family and friends.

The funeral is 2 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 3, 2024, in the chapel of Schoppenhorst, Underwood and Brooks Funeral Home in Shepherdsville with burial to follow in Martin-Weird Cemetery.

Visitation is 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 3, 2024, at the funeral home.

The Schoppenhorst, Underwood and Brooks Funeral Home in Shepherdsville is in charge of arrangements.

