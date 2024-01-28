Obituary: Carl Burba, 61, Bardstown

Carl Burba, 61, of Bardstown, died Thursday, Jan. 25, 2024, at his home.



He was a retired fireman with the Bardstown Volunteer Fire Department. He was a machine operator with Polyair. He was a motorcycle enthusiast and loved his family, they were his world.

CARL BURBA

He was preceded in death by his father, William Franklin Burba; and his mother, Barbara Deaton.

He is survived by one daughter, Nichole Leasor (Jackie); one son, Christopher Burba (Kellie); two sisters, Tina Wolz and Beverly Lyda; three brothers, Steve Burba, Anthony Deaton and Joe Burba; 11 grandchildren, Aubrey, Jackie, CJ, Hayley, Tamara, Kelsey, Ariel, James, Madison, Chace, Ethan; and three great-grandchildren, Hayden, Sean, Amilia.

The Celebration of Life is 6 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 30, 2024, at Rattermans Funeral Home Southwest, 4832 Cane Run Rd., Louisville.

Visitation is 10 a.m. to 8 p.m.. Monday, Jan. 29, 2024, and 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 30, 2024, at the funeral home.

Rattermans Funeral Home Southwest is in charge of arrangements.

