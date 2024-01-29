Nelson County Jail Logs — Sunday, Jan. 28, 2024

Editor’s Note: The Nelson County Gazette believes the public has a right to know who has been arrested by local officials and lodged in the Nelson County Jail. The information below is a compiled list of daily booking logs from the jail. The bookings state the person(s) arrested and the charge(s) against them. This information is public record.

Sunday, Jan. 28, 2024

Joseph C. Thompson, 20, New Haven, operating a motor vehicle under the influence of alcohol/drugs/etc. No bond. Booked at 1:09 a.m. Sunday, Jan. 28, 2024, by the Nelson County Sheriff’s Office.

Emily Taylor Allen, 24, Cox’s Creek, operating a motor vehicle under the influence of alcohol/drugs/etc.; no insurance; no registration receipt; wanton endangerment, second-degree; resisting arrest; criminal mischief, second-degree; assault, third-degree – police or probation officer. Bond is $2,500 cash. Booked at 3:12 a.m. Sunday, Jan. 28, 2024, by the Nelson County Sheriff’s Office.

-30-