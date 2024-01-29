Obituary: Hoyt Lee Ball Sr., 88, Chaplin

Hoyt Lee Ball Sr., 88, of Chaplin, died Sunday, Jan. 28, 2024, at Baptist Health Louisville. He was born Nov. 20, 1935, in Henderson to the late Aubrey Lee and Lucille Koonce Ball. He was a retired employee of General Electric and was a member of Willisburg Church of God of Prophecy. He loved to play guitar, piano, and sing, and was an avid UK fan.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by one sister, Carol Sue Cleveland Proctor.

He is survived by his wife, Shirley Bird Ball; one daughter, Donna Sheryl (Kenney) Monroe of Cox’s Creek; two sons, Hoyt L. “Corky” (Donna) Ball Jr. of Chaplin and Byron (Sharon) Ball of Sonora; four grandchildren, Megan (Kevin) Lutz, Scott (Crystal) Ball, Matt (Jenni) Ball and Allie Abner; three great-grandchildren, Bryce Ball, Breeanna Ball, Levi Lutz; and several other great-grandchildren.

The funeral is noon Wednesday, Jan. 31, 2024, at the Willisburg Church of God of Prophecy with Bro. Keith Creech and Bro. Mike Willingham officiating. Burial is in the Highview Cemetery.

Visitation is 4-8 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 30, 2024, and 9 a.m. to noon Wednesday, Jan. 31, 2024, at the church.

The Houghlin Funeral Home of Bloomfield is in charge of arrangements.

