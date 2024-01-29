Flaget Memorial Hospital presents $28,500 in grants to two local nonprofits

Flaget Memorial Hospital presented Bernheim Abortetum and Research Forest with a $18,500 grant. Photos courtesy of WBRT.

Monday, Jan. 29, 2024 — Flaget Memorial Hospital has awarded two grants totaling $28,500 to two local nonprofits that will improve the health and well-being of Nelson County residents.

Flaget awarded the money to Bernheim Arboretum and Research Forest and St. Vincent de Paul Outreach Ministries. The funding will be used for the 2024 calendar year.

Both nonprofit organizations “play a critical role in educating our community members on healthier diet habits,” Jennifer Nolan, president of Flaget Memorial Hospital said.

“We take pride in supporting their endeavors and eagerly anticipate the ongoing success of their missions through this grant funding.”

Bernheim Arboretum and Research Forest received $18,500 to support its efforts for healthy food education, sustainable food production and edible gardens. The efforts will focus on students in Nelson County.

St. Vincent de Paul Outreach received a grant of $10,000 from Flaget Memorial Hospital.

Bernheim spokesperson Renee Firth expressed her appreciation for the grant money.

“We are proud to partner with Flaget Memorial Hospital to improve the health and well-being of Nelson County residents through engagement in our Edible Garden.”

The grant money will bolster their partnership with the Nelson County Ag Collab, she said. Bernheim also will bring an additional 600 Nelson County school children to engage in hands-on learning and inspire them to grow their own food at home,.

St. Vincent de Paul was awarded a $10,000 grant to provide a pantry with nutritious food and cooking classes for low-income individuals in Nelson County.

“Our food service pantry serves more than 1,000 of our Nelson County neighbors each month said Chris Hovan, executive director of St. Vincent de Paul. “We are grateful for this gift that allows us to purchase nutritious food to stock our shelves.”

