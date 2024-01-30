Obituary: Joseph Dennis Mudd, 79, Mount Washington
Joseph Dennis Mudd, 79, of Mount Washington, died Saturday, Jan. 27, 2024, at his home. He was a former member of St. Rose Catholic Church in Springfield. He was a member of the Honorable Ordfer of Kentucky Colonels, a member of IUE Local 761, and Calvary Christian Center, Mount Washington. He was a U.S. Army veteran who served during the Vietnam Conflict. He enjoyed volunteering at his church and loved everything outdoors.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Luke and Thelma Mudd; his beloved wife, Margaret; and one brother, Bobby Mudd.
He is survived by two daughters, Angela Scott (Jeffrey) and Jennifer Croasdaile (Michael); three sons, Dennis Daniels (Narjess), Christopher Daniels, and Jeremiah Giovanna (Mandy); seven brothers, Jimmy (Marlinda) Mudd, Tommy (Peggy) Mudd, Mike (Betty Lou) Mudd, Morris (Michele) Mudd, Johnny (Susan) Mudd, Steve (Ona) Mudd, and David Mudd; and a host of grandchildren, nieces, nephews, cousins, and friends.
A memorial gathering is 10 a.m to noon Saturday at Calvary Christian Center.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Kentucky Humane Society.
-30-