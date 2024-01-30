Obituary: Joseph Dennis Mudd, 79, Mount Washington

Joseph Dennis Mudd, 79, of Mount Washington, died Saturday, Jan. 27, 2024, at his home. He was a former member of St. Rose Catholic Church in Springfield. He was a member of the Honorable Ordfer of Kentucky Colonels, a member of IUE Local 761, and Calvary Christian Center, Mount Washington. He was a U.S. Army veteran who served during the Vietnam Conflict. He enjoyed volunteering at his church and loved everything outdoors.

JOSEPH DENNIS MUDD

He was preceded in death by his parents, Luke and Thelma Mudd; his beloved wife, Margaret; and one brother, Bobby Mudd.

He is survived by two daughters, Angela Scott (Jeffrey) and Jennifer Croasdaile (Michael); three sons, Dennis Daniels (Narjess), Christopher Daniels, and Jeremiah Giovanna (Mandy); seven brothers, Jimmy (Marlinda) Mudd, Tommy (Peggy) Mudd, Mike (Betty Lou) Mudd, Morris (Michele) Mudd, Johnny (Susan) Mudd, Steve (Ona) Mudd, and David Mudd; and a host of grandchildren, nieces, nephews, cousins, and friends.

A memorial gathering is 10 a.m to noon Saturday at Calvary Christian Center.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Kentucky Humane Society.

