Obituary: Richard Allen Moquin, 54, formerly of Louisville

Richard Allen Moquin, 54, of Bowling Green, formerly of Louisville, died Saturday, Jan. 27, 2024, at his home.

RICHARD ALLEN MOQUIN

He is survived by three daughters, Brittany (Donny) Mudd of Springfield, Caroline Leggett and Hannah Leggett, both of Murfreesboro, Tenn.; one son, Ethan Leggett of Lexington; his mother, Carolyn (Ronnie) Davis of Otisco, Ind.;



his father, Richard Moquin of New Mexico; one sister, Chris (Mark) Collett of Sellersburg, Ind.; one brother, Mike (Gina) Davis of Lake Forest, Calif.; three grandchildren; and four nieces and nephews.

The funeral is 10 a.m. Friday, Feb. 2, 2024, at Hale-Polin-Robinson Funeral Home in Springfield with burial in St. Rose Cemetery.

Visitation is 4-8 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 1, 2024, and 7-10 a.m. Friday, Feb. 2, 2024, at the funeral home.

The Hale-Polin-Robinson Funeral Home in Springfield is in charge of arrangements.

-30-