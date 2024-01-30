Nelson County Jail Logs — Monday, Jan. 29, 2024

Editor’s Note: The Nelson County Gazette believes the public has a right to know who has been arrested by local officials and lodged in the Nelson County Jail. The information below is a compiled list of daily booking logs from the jail. The bookings state the person(s) arrested and the charge(s) against them. This information is public record.

Monday Jan. 29, 2024

Keith Lamont Ellery Jr., 23, Bardstown, assault, fourth-degree (domestic violence) minor injury. No bond. Booked at 9:14 a.m. Monday, Jan. 29, 2024, by the Bardstown Police Department.

Kyle Leon Mathewson, 19, Louisville, failure to appear. Bond is $10,500 cash. Booked at 12:34 p.m. Monday, Jan. 19, 2024, by the Louisville Metro Police Department.

-30-