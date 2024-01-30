Obituary: Davey Hall, 61, Cox’s Creek

Davey Hall, 61, of Cox’s Creek, died Monday, Jan. 29, 2024, at U of L Hospital. He was born July 18, 1962, in Bardstown. He retired from Magna Seating and worked for Inoac and Val Coomes. He was a Bardstown High School graduate.

DAVEY HALL

He was preceded in death by his parents, Bill and Flossie Hall; one sister, Ruby Downs; and one brother, Johnny Hall.

He is survived by his loving wife, Christina Hall of Cox’s Creek; one daughter, Amanda Hall of Bardstown; one son, Matt “Boo” (Corri) Hall of Bardstown; four brothers and sisters, Billy Hall of Columbia, Ind., Bobbie Hagan of Elizabethtown, Lizzy Thompson of Shepherdsville, and Sonny (Karen) Grubbs of Bardstown; and three grandchildren, Chase Hall, Lane Hall, and Mason Hall.

The funeral is 11 a.m. Friday, Feb. 2, 2024, at Barlow Funeral Home with cremation to follow.

Visitation is 3-8 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 1, 2024, and 9-11 a.m. Friday, Feb. 2, 2024, at the funeral home.

Barlow Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.

-30-