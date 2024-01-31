Nelson County Jail Logs — Tuesday, Jan. 30, 2024

Editor’s Note: The Nelson County Gazette believes the public has a right to know who has been arrested by local officials and lodged in the Nelson County Jail. The information below is a compiled list of daily booking logs from the jail. The bookings state the person(s) arrested and the charge(s) against them. This information is public record.

Tuesday, Jan. 30, 2024

Miranda Nicole Raike, 34, Whitley City, contempt of court (2 counts). Bond is $22,019.99 cash. Booked at 2:30 a.m. Tuesday, Jan. 30, 2024, by the Bardstown Police Department.

Caitlynn Nicole Lewis, 28, Bardstown, possession controlled substance, first-degree (methamphetamine); disregarding stop sign; no insurance. Bond is $5,000 cash. Booked at 3:28 a.m. Tuesday, Jan. 30, 2024, by the Nelson County Sheriff’s Office.

Evan James Lyons, 29, Bardstown, failure to appear (7 counts). Bond total is $2,890 cash. Booked at 12:24 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 30, 2024, by the Bardstown Police Department.

Jamar Anthony Banks,, 29, Louisville, fleeing or evading police, first-degree (motor vehicle); fleeing or evading police, second-degree (on foot). No bond. Booked at 3:48 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 30, 2024, by Kentucky State Police.

Desean Trequez Taylor, 23, Lebanon, speeding, 26 mph or more over speed limit; fleeing or evading police, first-degree (motor vehicle); fleeing or evading police, second-degree (on foot); wanton endangerment, first-degree; wanton endangerment, first-degree, police officer. No bond. Bookedd at 4:03 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 30, 2024, by Kentucky State Police.

Gregory Steven Meyer, 45, Bardstown, assault, fourth-degree (domestic violence) no visible injury. No bond. Booked at 10:36 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 30, 2024, by the Nelson County Sheriff’s Office.

-30-