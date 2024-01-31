Obituary: Randall F. Warner, 86, Bardstown

Randall F. Warner, 86, of Bardstown, died Monday, Jan. 29, 2024, at Baptist Health Hardin. He was born April 17, 1937, in Bloomfield to the late Earl and Hazel Burns Warner.

He was a retired employee of General Electric, owned and operated Randall’s Oil and Lube in Bloomfield, and was a former owner of Bloomfield Chevron. He enjoyed sports with his grandchildren and was an avid UK fan. He was a member of the Bloomfield Baptist Church.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by two brothers, Earl Warner and Rudolph Warner.

He is survived by his wife of 68 years, Jean Satterly Warner; one daughter, Sherry (Mike) Metcalf of Bardstown; two grandchildren, Travis (Kristen) Fenwick of Bardstown and Dustin (Christy) Fenwick of Mount Washington; four great-grandchildren, Gavyn, Chloe, Grady, and Lincoln; and several nieces and nephews.

The funeral is 11 a.m. Friday, Feb. 2, 2024, at the Houghlin Funeral Home in Bloomfield with Bro. Leland Parks officiating. Burial is in Maple Grove Cemetery.

Visitation is 3-8 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 1, 2024, and 8:30-11 a.m. Friday, Feb. 2, 2024, at the funeral home.

The Houghlin Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.

