Obituary: Robert Alexander McRae, 84

Robert Alexander McRae, 84, died Jan. 29, 2024. He was born in Westwood, N.J., May 2, 1931.

He was affectionately known as “Dirty Bob.” He served in the Marine Corps during the Korean War. He often said he lived a good life — retired for 35 years and had no regrets about his life.

He was a member of Elizabethtown Country Club for many years as well as the Moose Lodge in Bardstown. He belonged to various clubs, including Citizens Against Alcohol, Citizens Against Profanity, and Citizens Against Gambling.

While growing up in New Jersey, he was involved with the Soprano family. He did various jobs for them and upon his retirement when he moved to Kentucky, he continued to do special high-profile jobs for the family.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Alexander McRae and Elizabeth Frances Hayden McRae; his first wife, Joan Scherer McRae; and one grandson, Brad Serafin.

Survivors include his wife of 40 years, Dixie Dugan McRae; three daughters, Joan (Jody) McRae Milazzo, Susan (Robert) McRae Mayer and Maureen “Reenie” (Tom) Schneeberger; 12 grandchildren; nine great-grandchildren; and one cousin, Marilyn McEntegart of Lakewood, N.J.

In lieu of flowers, Bob requests his life be toasted with an alcoholic drink.

A private graveside service and celebration of life was held.

The Houghlin Funeral Home of Bloomfield was in charge of arrangements.

