Obituary: Hayden Edward Reynolds

Hayden Edward Reynolds died in his sleep Sunday, Jan. 28, 2024. He was named after his great-grandfather, Thomas Edward Reynolds Sr. To know Hayden was to know his love of the outdoors, hunting and fishing with his Dad. His love of sports was just as strong.

HAYDEN EDWARD REYNOLDS

Sometimes God has a plan that is different than the one we have. But for a life that ends way too soon, that plan can be unbearable.

He was a good little athlete, playing, football, and basketball, for the Bethlehem Prep teams. His summer evenings, if he wasn’t in the hay field, was on a baseball field. But nothing was stronger than his dedication to his feeder cattle. They were his life, his business, and his plans for the future. Morning and night he took care of them, and when some of them failed to thrive, he was a true farmer with care and compassion. Ask a friend or neighbor about Hayden and they will say, “he’s that nice young man who shoveled my driveway when it snowed. Ask his brothers and sister about Hayden and you will hear stories of how he kept them entertained, usually involving his 4 wheeler. He had a heart of gold, always willing to help. And he will be missed by his classmates at St Joseph Elementary. Hayden was a faithful member of St. Joseph Church and he was a Christian child.

He was the oldest son of Chris and Meredith Kidwell Reynolds. He is also survived by four siblings, Caroline Marie Reynolds, Brandt Anthony Reynolds, Grayson David Reynolds and Sutton Louis Reynolds, all of Bardstown; his maternal grandparents, Billy Kidwell and Gwen Ballard of Bardstown; his paternal grandparents, Dennis Reynolds of Bardstown and Annette Ballard of Bloomfield; his aunts and uncles, Alex and Michael Kidwell, Eric and Leighanne Reynolds, Allison and BJ Brown; and seven 7 cousins.

The Mass of Christian Burial is 11 a.m. Friday, Feb. 2, 2024, at the Basilica of St. Joseph Proto-Cathedral with the Rev. Terry Bradshaw officiating. Burial is in the church cemetery.

Visitation is 2-8 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 1, 2024, at the Houghlin-Greenwell Funeral Home with a 7 p.m. prayer service. There is no visitation on Friday.

The family requests that expressions of sympathy take the form of contributions to Masses or the Endowment Fund at St. Joseph Elementary.

The Houghlin-Greenwell Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.

-30-