NC GAZETTE / WBRT RADIO

STAFF REPORT

Wednesday, Jan. 31, 2024 — Representatives of ZeroV — formerly known as the Kentucky Coalition Against Domestic Violence — were the studio guests today of WBRT’s “Bradford & Brooks.” The pair discussed the growing need to expand services to more than just the victims of domestic violence, but to address all of the needs some victims have. Running time: About 48 minutes.





