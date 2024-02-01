Obituary: Marion Winford Williams, 95, Hodgenville

Marion Winford Williams, 95, of Hodgenville, died Jan. 29, 2024 at his home. He was born June 4, 1928, to the late Jesse Virgil and Ora Katherine Dunn Williams.

He was a member of the Union Christian Church Hodgenville. He was a veteran of the U.S. Air Force. He retired from federal aviation services as a private pilot with 34 years of service.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by two sisters, Juanita Sprowels and Imo Gene Williams; and four brothers, Lymon Williams, J.C. Williams, Lewis Williams and Larry Wiliams.

He is survived by his wife, Wilma Doyle Atherton Wiliams of Hodgenville; four daughters, Wende Wiliams of Oklahoma City, Terri Williams of Red Bluff, Calif., Shelly (Mike) McSparrin of Yukon, Okla., and Stacy (Billy) Holleman of Denver, Colo.; one son, Dan (Donna) Williams of Norma, Okla.; the mother of his children, Sara Gardner Williams Joyner; one sister Jeanetta Green of Springfield, Ill; 10 grandchildren; 11 great-grandchildren; and several nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.

The funeral is 10 a.m. Saturday, Feb. 3, 2024, at the William R. Rust Hodgenville Chapel, with Bro. Steve Cambell and Sid Lewis officiating. Burial is in the Union Christian Cemetery at Hodgenville.

Visitation is 4-7 p.m. Friday, Feb. 2, 2024, and 9:30-10 a.m. Saturday, Feb. 3, 2024, at the funeral home.

The William R. Rust Funeral Home Hodgenville is in charge of arrangements.

