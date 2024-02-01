Obituary: Lily Brooke Smith, 16, Bardstown

Lily Brooke Smith, 16, of Bardstown, died suddenly Monday, Jan. 29, ,2024 in Louisville from injuries sustained in a vehicle accident. She was born March 29, 2007, in Elizabethtown.

LILY BROOKE SMITH

She was a Junior at Thomas Nelson High School where she was involved in several organizations including Nelson County Chamber Young Leader Program, HOSA and was a GSP applicant. She also played basketball since she could bounce a ball and played for and attended St. Catherine Academy.

She was a member of Southeast Christian Church where she was involved with the high school ministries, served in the children’s ministries and was a great role model for many young people. She has given the greatest gift there is by being an organ donor so that 4 other families will have extended time with their families.

She was preceded in death by her maternal grandparents, JB Boone and Lillie Cecil Boone.

She is survived by her parents, Bruce and Becky Boone Smith of Bardstown; one sister, Caitlynn O’Bryan of New Haven; one brother, Braden Smith of Bardstown; her paternal grandparents, Roy & Faye Smith of Springfield; and several aunts, uncles and cousins.

The funeral is 4 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 3, 2024, at Thomas Nelson High School with Bro. Justin Morris officiating. Burial is in St. Joseph Cemetery.

Visitation is 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 3, 2024, at the high school.

The Houghlin-Greenwell Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.

-30-