Nelson County Jail Logs — Wednesday, Jan. 31, 2024

Editor’s Note: The Nelson County Gazette believes the public has a right to know who has been arrested by local officials and lodged in the Nelson County Jail. The information below is a compiled list of daily booking logs from the jail. The bookings state the person(s) arrested and the charge(s) against them. This information is public record.

Wednesday, Jan. 31, 2024

John Fredrick Clark, 25, Bardstown, possession of marijuana; possession of controlled substance, third-degree (drug unspecified); possession of drug paraphernalia; possession of open alcoholic beverage container in a motor vehicle; no registration plates; following another vehicle too closely; reckless driving; criminal littering; operating a motor vehicle under the influence of alcohol/drugs/etc. No bond, released on recognizance. Booked at 12 a.m. Wednesday, Jan. 31, 2024, by the Nelson County Sheriff’s Office.

Skyler Jesse Crouse, 28, Bardstown, failure to appear. Bond is $200 cash. Booked at 6:27 a.m. Wednesday, Jan. 31, 2024, by the Nelson County Sheriff’s Office.

Jedidiah Colton Price, 21, Hustonville, contempt of court. No bond. Booked at 9:32 a.m. Wednesday, Jan. 31, 2024, by the Washington County Sheriff’s Office.

Roberto Carlos Herrera, 49, Worthville, probation violation (for felony offense). No bond. Booked at 10:25 a.m. Wednesday, Jan. 31, 2024, by Probation & Parole.

Joseph Edward Reynolds, 30, Bardstown, failure to appear. Bond is $1,000 cash. Booked at 4:45 p.m. Wednesday, Jan. 31, 2024, by the Bardstown Police Department.

Gwen Lanette Crowe, 48, Bardstown, burglary, second-degree; criminal mischief, first-degree; failure to appear. Bond is $10,000 cash. Booked at 5:26 p.m. Wednesday, Jan. 31, 2024, by the Bardstown Police Department.

