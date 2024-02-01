Obituary: Deborah Lynn Blair, 54, Cox’s Creek

Deborah Lynn Blair, 54, of Cox’s Creek, died Tuesday, Jan. 30, 2024, at Norton Women’s and Children’s Hospital. She was born Jan. 22, 1970, in Louisville.

She was the lunchroom manager at Bernheim Middle School and an employee of Five Star on Hwy 245 in Bardstown. She was a member of Redeeming Grace Chapel also in Bardstown.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Donald Blair; one daughter, Amaris Blair; one son, Jonathon Blair; her mother, Naomi Pryor Hodges; and one sister, Darla Norris.

Survivors include one daughter, Jessica Simmons; one son, Josh Hodges (Whitney); her father, Charles Hodges; one sister, Denise Walls (David); two brothers, Daran Hodges (Wendy) and Richard Dever (Cindy); and seven grandchildren, Isaiah Blair, Patience Simmons, Joselyn Simmons, Josie Hodges, Jamison Simmons, Lyndi Hodges and Dexter Simmons.

The funeral is noon Monday, Feb. 5, 2024, at First Baptist Church of Lebanon Junction with burial in Mount Eden Cemetery.

Visitation is 1-8 p.m. Sunday, Feb. 4, 2024, at Trowbridge Funeral Home in Lebanon Junction and 9 a.m. to noon Monday, Feb. 5, 2024, at the church.

Trowbridge Funeral Home in Lebanon Junction has been entrusted with the arrangements.

