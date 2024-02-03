Video: Dozens attend meeting regarding anaerobic digester methane facility

NC GAZETTE / WBRT RADIO

STAFF REPORT





Thursday, Feb. 1, 2024 — Representatives of Grissan Engineering Services met with Bardstown residents to discuss concerns they may have about a proposed anaerobic digester facility they wish to bring to Bardstown to convert spent distillery mash into methane and a form of liquid fertilizer. The company’s technology is currently in use at 11 sites in Scotland, creating methane from distillery slop. Running time: About 48 minutes.

-30-