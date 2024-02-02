Nelson County Jail Logs – Thursday, Feb. 1, 2024

Editor’s Note: The Nelson County Gazette believes the public has a right to know who has been arrested by local officials and lodged in the Nelson County Jail. The information below is a compiled list of daily booking logs from the jail. The bookings state the person(s) arrested and the charge(s) against them. This information is public record.

Thursday, Feb. 1, 2024

Samantha Kay Yocum, 33, Bardstown, operating a motor vehicle under the influence of alcohol/drugs/etc. Released on recognizance. Booked at 1:48 a.m. Thursday, Feb. 1, 2024, by the Bardstown Police Department.

Chris Allen Wiggington, 46, Bloomfield, failure to appear. Bond is $200 cash. Booked at 11:21 a.m. Thursday, Feb. 1, 2024, by the Nelson County Sheriff’s Office.

James Walter Hoback, 38, Hodgenville, possession controlled substance; possession, drug paraphernalia; operating on a suspended license; possession of one or more grams of pure/extract dextromethorphan. Bond is $2,500 cash. Booked at 1:11 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 1, 2024, by the Nelson County Sheriff’s Office.

Edgar Jay Norton, 36, Bloomfield, probation violation (for technical violation). No bond. Booked at 4:44 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 1, 2024, by Probation & Parole.

Ashley Nicole Hamilton, 34, New Haven, theft by unlawful taking or disposition – shoplifting, $1,000 but less than $10,000 value. Bond is $1,000. Booked at 9:30 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 1, 2024, by the Bardstown Police Department.

Jasmine Marie Winkler, 19, Bardstown, possession of drug paraphernalia. No bond. Booked at 9:55 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 1, 2024, by the Nelson County Sheriff’s Office.

Devin Tyler Sweeney, 30, Bardstown, trafficking in controlled substance, first-degree (10 or more drug units of an unspecified drug); possession of drug paraphernalia. No bond. Booked at 10 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 1, 2024, by the Nelson County Sheriff’s Office.

-30-