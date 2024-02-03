Nelson County Jail Logs — Friday, Feb. 2, 2024

Editor’s Note: The Nelson County Gazette believes the public has a right to know who has been arrested by local officials and lodged in the Nelson County Jail. The information below is a compiled list of daily booking logs from the jail. The bookings state the person(s) arrested and the charge(s) against them. This information is public record.

Friday, Feb. 2, 2024

Brittany Michelle Kimball, 35, Taylorsville, possession controlled substance, first-degree (methamphetamine); failure to signal; no insurance card; no registration receipt; possession of drug paraphernalia. Bond is $5,0000 surety. Booked at 1:54 a.m. Friday, Feb. 2, 2024, by the Nelson County Sheriff’s Office.

Rebecca Marie Potter, 40, Bardstown, burglary, third-degree; possession of burglary tools. No bond. Booked at 9:10 a.m. Friday, Feb. 2, 2024, by the Nelson County Sheriff’s Office.

Jessica Rose Kast, 35, Bardstown, possession controlled substance, first-degree (methamphetamine); burglary, third-degree; possession drug paraphernalia. No bond. Booked at 9:15 a.m. Friday, Feb. 2, 2024, by the Nelson County Sheriff’s Office.

David Allen Smith, 36, St. Catherine, flagrant non-support. No bond. Booked at 10:06 a.m. Friday, Feb. 2, 2024, by the Washington County Sheriff’s Office.

Mark Anthony Vittitow, 42, Bardstown, possession controlled substance, first-degree (methamphetamine); possession controlled substance, first-degree (heroin); possession drug paraphernalia; serving bench warrant for court. Bond total is $10,228 cash. Booked at 5:45 p.m. Friday, Feb. 2, 2024, by the Bardstown Police Department.

Patrick Wayne Werner, 30, Bardstown, alcohol intoxication in a public place; criminal trespassing, second-degree. No bond. Booked at 11:55 p.m. Friday, Feb. 2, 2024, by the Bardstown Police Department.

-30-