Obituary: Kenneth ‘Kenny’ Lear Sr., 79, Winchester

Kenneth “Kenny” Lear Sr., 79 of Winchester, died Wednesday, Jan. 31, 2024, at his home. He was born Jan. 5, 1945, in Samuels. He retired as a regional manager for AT&T. He was a 12-year U.S. Air Force veteran.

He was preceded in death by his wife, Beverly Lear; his parents, Ernest and Dorothy Lear; and two sisters, Nancy Brummett and Rosemary Humkey.

He is survived by three sons, Jerry Lear, Jeff Lear (Beth) and Joe Lear (Serena); three stepdaughters, Heather Craycraft, Lauren Craycraft and Lindsay Craycraft; two sisters, Betty Conliffe and Pam Bolin (Leon); three brothers, Charles Lear (Pauletta), Richard Lear (Diane) and Michael Lear; one brother-in-law, Tommy Humkey; 12 grandchildren, Emily Lear, Amelia Hensley, Helena Lear, Adam Lear, Olivia Houck, Evelyn Lear, J.D. Lear, Savannah Osborne, Olivia Chambers, Brock Heidle, Mariah Heidle and Bronson Graham; 13 great-grandchildren; and several nieces and nephews.

His Memorial Mass is 10 a.m. Tuesday, Feb. 13, 2024, at St. Gregory The Great Catholic Church with the Rev. Jacob Zulu officiating. Burial is in the church cemetery.

Visitation is 3-8 p.m. Monday, Feb. 12, 2024, and 8-9:15 a.m. Tuesday, Feb. 13, 2024, at Barlow Funeral Home.

Memorial contributions may go to Hospice East of Winchester, 407 Shoppers Drive, Winchester, KY 40391.

Barlow Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.

