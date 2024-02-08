Obituary: Melvin Wayne Burtchett, 63, Bardstown

Melvin Wayne Burtchett, 63, of Bardstown, died Friday, Feb. 2, 2024, at his home.

He was a native of St. Joseph, Mich. He was a member of DAV #3 in Elizabethtown and Wickland Baptist Church. He proudly served our country for 16 years in the U. S. Army. He was a retired employee of Arvarto Digital.

He was preceded in death by his beloved wife, Kitty Caroline Burtchcett; and his parents, Lawrence and Lovina Burtchett.

He is survived by two stepdaughters, Ginger Lee Scearce and Jeannie Weaver; two sisters, Sherrie Wandersee and Sheila Burtchett; two brothers, Marvin Burtchett and Rex Burtchett; three grandchildren; and three great-grandchildren.

In keeping with his wishes, cremation was chosen.

The McFarland-Troutman-Proffitt Funeral Home in Mount Washington is in charge of the arrangements.

