Obituary: Gary Lee Bowman III, 26, Cox’s Creek

Gary Lee Bowman III, 26, of Cox’s Creek, died Wednesday, Jan. 31, 2024. He loved his family, especially taking care of his daughter. He was a mechanic by trade and enjoyed working on cars and riding four-wheelers. He was also a member of Little Union Baptist Church.

He was preceded in death by his maternal grandparents, Robert and Shirley Schott.

He is survived by his beloved daughter, Allie Rose Lee Bowman; her mother, Alysa (Epperson) Bowman; his parents, Gary L. and Kimberly Bowman II.; two sisters, Heather Marie Fuchs and Bridget Lynn Bowman; his paternal grandparents, Gary and Mildred Bowman Sr.; and two nephews, Mason Kendall and Cole Fuchs.

Visitation is 2-5 p.m. Sunday, Feb. 4, 2024, at the McFarland-Troutman-Proffitt Funeral Home in Mount Washington.

Memorial gifts in his memory are suggested to be made to the family in care of the funeral home.

The McFarland-Troutman-Proffitt Funeral Home in Mount Washington is in charge of arrangements.

