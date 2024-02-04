Cox’s Creek man dies in three-vehicle crash south of Mount Washington

NC GAZETTE / WBRT RADIO

STAFF REPORT

Saturday, Feb. 3, 2024 — The Kentucky State Police (KSP) responded to a three-vehicle fatal collision in Bullitt County Wednesday night.

At about 8 p.m. Wednesday, Jan. 31, 2024, KSP Post 4 in Elizabethtown received a call for assistance from Bullitt Count 911 Dispatch in regard to a three-vehicle fatal collision on Bardstown Road just south of Mount Washington.

The preliminary investigation revealed a Jeep Grand Cherokee operated by Jason Durbin, 47, of Bardstown, was traveling southbound on US 31E when, for unknown reasons, he crossed the center line and struck a Chevrolet Cavalier that was traveling northbound head-on, which resulted in a Ford F-250, also traveling northbound, to strike the Cavalier.

The driver of the Cavalier, Gary Bowman, 26, of Coxs Creek, was pronounced dead at the scene by the Bullitt County Coroner’s Office. Durbin was taken to U of L Hospital for treatment of life-threatening injuries. The driver and a passenger of the Ford pickup truck were not injured.

The affected portion of US 31E was closed down for several hours in order to allow troopers to reconstruct the collision.

KSP Post 4 was assisted at the scene by the Mount Washington Police Department., the Bullitt County Sheriff’s Office, Bullitt County EMS, and the Bullitt County Coroner’s Office.

The collision remains under investigation by reconstructionist Tpr. Scott Wheatley.

-30-