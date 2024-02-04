Kentucky State Police Post 4 to conduct traffic safety checkpoints in Nelson County

NC GAZETTE / WBRT RADIO

STAFF REPORT

Saturday, Feb. 3, 2024, — Kentucky State Police Post 4 will be conducting periodic traffic safety checkpoints in the Post 4 area, which includes Hardin, Jefferson, Bullitt, Nelson, Meade, Breckinridge, Larue, and Grayson counties.

These checkpoints will be conducted as part of Post 4’s highway safety efforts. Troopers will be checking for violations of Kentucky traffic and regulatory laws relating to motor vehicle equipment safety, licensing of drivers, motor vehicle registration, and operation of motor vehicles while under the influence of intoxicants.

In Nelson County, the possible checkpoint locations include:

High Grove Rd KY 48 & Chaplin Rd

Nat Rogers Rd KY 46 & Nelsonville Rd KY 52

Loretto Rd KY 49 & Gilkey Run Rd

US 31E at intersection of KY 247 in Culvertown

US 31E at intersection of Icetown Road

KY 247 at intersection of Eddie Miles Road in Culvertown

KY 247 at Blanton Forde Road intersection, north of Howardstown

KY 84 at intersection of KY 462, Gleannings

Coon Hollow and Walter Hall Roads, New Hope

KY 84, Larue and Nelson County Line

KY 61, Nelson and Bullitt County Line

US 62 and KY 52, Boston

KY 48 at intersection of KY 509, Fairfield

US 62 at KY 162, east of Bardstown

KY 1066 at Chowning Lane

KY 49 at St. Mark’s Church, Loretto Road

US 62 West of Bardstown, Simpson Lake

US 62 and KY 458, Chaplin

KY 49, 5 7/10 miles south of Bardstown at the intersection of South Roberts Road at the Beech Fork Bridge.

US 31E and KY 0048

US 31E and Old Towne Drive (Approximately the 19 mile marker)

KY 52 between 3 and 4 mile markers)

KY 245 and KY 0332

KY 245 Deatsville Loop (Approximately the 11.5 mile point)

KY 49 and Gilkey Run Road (In front of Heaven Hill Distillery)

US 31E South at Southern States

US 31E at Flamingo Road (In front of Five Star Food Mart)

KY 245 at Glennwood Drive (South of the former Keystone Theater)

US 62 at South Center Street (East of the Nelson County Jail)

US 62 at 2nd Street (In front of Five Star Food Mart)

US 150 and KY 605 (Botland)

US 31E at KY 46 (Nat Rogers Road)

Ky 46 at Balltown Connector

Ky 46 (Nat Rogers at Patton Road)

Murrays Run Road at Hobbs Lane

Plumb Run Road at Stoner Road

KY 458 and KY 1066 Junction

Tunnell Mill Road at Broaddus Farms

KY 55 at Campground Road

US 62 at 1066

Holy Cross Road and Clarktown Road Intersection

KY 458 and BG Overpass

Coon Hollow Road, Gap Knob Road and Stringtown Road Intersections

Eddie Miles Road and Jim Clark Road Intersections

Holy Cross Road at the New Hope Fire House

Highview Church Road and Timbercreek Road

US 62 (Lawrenceburg Road) and Love Ridge Road

KY 523 (Deatsville Road) and Deatsville Road at the RR Tracks

US 62 East and KY 458

Parkway Drive and Woodlawn Road

Lawrenceburg Road at Lawrenceburg Loop

Traffic Intersection of KY 55 (Old Bloomfield Road) and US 62

KY 48 and Little Union Road

Old Bloomfield Road and Irish Ridge Road Intersection

Stringtown Road Hwy 1858 and Hilton Lane

Woodlawn Road at the Woodlawn Store Intersection

Tom Greer Road at the intersection of Shumate Lane

KY 52 at the intersection of Monks Road KY 247

Yates Cooney Neck RD at KY55 (both entrances)

-30-