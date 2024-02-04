Nelson County Jail Logs — Saturday, Feb. 3, 2024

Editor’s Note: The Nelson County Gazette believes the public has a right to know who has been arrested by local officials and lodged in the Nelson County Jail. The information below is a compiled list of daily booking logs from the jail. The bookings state the person(s) arrested and the charge(s) against them. This information is public record.

Saturday, Feb. 3, 2024

Cesar Roberto Montellano Del Angel, 39, Bardstown, operating a motor vehicle under the influence of alcohol/drugs/etc.; no operators license; possession open alcoholic beverage container in a motor vehicle. Released on recognizance. Booked at 1:05 a.m. Saturday, Feb. 3, 2024, by the Nelson County Sheriff’s Office.

Vickie Lynn Yocum, 53, Bardstown, operating a motor vehicle under the influence of alcohol/drugs/etc.; possession of open alcohol beverage container in a motor vehicle; no registration plates. No bond. Booked at 4:18 a.m. Saturday, Feb. 3, 2024, by the Nelson County Sheriff’s Office.

-30-