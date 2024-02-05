Obituary: John S. Cecil Jr., 61, Bardstown

John S. Cecil Jr., 61, of Bardstown, died Saturday, Feb. 3, 2024, at Kindred Hospital in Louisville. He was born July 3, 1962, in Bardstown. He was a retired farmer.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Sidney and Marie Cecil.

He is survived by the cousin who cared for him, Pat Downs of Loretto; two cousins, Angie Keene and Peggy Downs; a special friend, Travis Cissell; and several cousins.

The funeral is 11 a.m. Wednesday, Feb. 7, 2024, at Barlow Funeral Home with burial in Bardstown Cemetery.

Visitation is 4-8 p.m. Tuesday, Feb. 6, 2024, and 9-11 a.m. Wednesday, Feb. 7, 2024, at the funeral home.

Memorial contributions may go to the donor’s favorite charity.

Barlow Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.

