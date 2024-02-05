Nelson County Jail Logs — Feb. 3-4, 2024

Editor’s Note: The Nelson County Gazette believes the public has a right to know who has been arrested by local officials and lodged in the Nelson County Jail. The information below is a compiled list of daily booking logs from the jail. The bookings state the person(s) arrested and the charge(s) against them. This information is public record.

Saturday, Feb. 3, 2024

Bryan Christopher Smith, 47, Bardstown, wanton endangerment first-degree – police officer; wanton endangerment, first-degree; resisting arrest; menacing; disorderly conduct, second-degree; failure to appear. Bond is $250 cash. Booked at 11:09 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 3, 2024, by the Bardstown Police Department.

Sunday, Feb. 4, 2024

Kenneth Edward Smith II, 55, Dayton, Ohio, operating a motor vehicle under the influence of alcohol/drugs/etc.; no insurance card; no registration receipt; driving on a DUI suspended license; failure to or improper signal; rear license not illuminated. No bond. Booked at 12:36 a.m. Sunday, Feb. 4, 2024, by the Bardstown Police Department.

Jeffrey Lee Karr, 42, Bardstown, serving parole violation warrant. No bond. Booked at 8:12 p.m. Sunday, Feb. 4, 2024, by the Nelson County Sheriff’s Office.

-30-